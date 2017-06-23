Dr. Robert Haynsworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haynsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Haynsworth, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Haynsworth, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Tex Sw Med School
Dr. Haynsworth works at
Locations
SWSI Plano4708 Alliance Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 985-2797Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haynsworth is exceptionally knowledgeable and helpful if you are trying to get OFF pain medication and get on with your life. If you just want more pain medication so you can lay on the couch, he probably isn't the person for you. The staff, on the other hand, are rude and contentious. They are actually employed by Baylor and they will try to bully you into paying WAY more money than you are supposed to based on your insurance information. Even when you have an EOB from the last visit!
About Dr. Robert Haynsworth, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1528046414
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Sw Med School
- Tex Tech University Health Science Center
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haynsworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haynsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haynsworth has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haynsworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Haynsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haynsworth.
