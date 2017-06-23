See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Plano, TX
Dr. Robert Haynsworth, MD

Pain Medicine
3.3 (23)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Robert Haynsworth, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Tex Sw Med School

Dr. Haynsworth works at Southwest Scoliosis Institute in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SWSI Plano
    4708 Alliance Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 985-2797
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 23, 2017
    Dr. Haynsworth is exceptionally knowledgeable and helpful if you are trying to get OFF pain medication and get on with your life. If you just want more pain medication so you can lay on the couch, he probably isn't the person for you. The staff, on the other hand, are rude and contentious. They are actually employed by Baylor and they will try to bully you into paying WAY more money than you are supposed to based on your insurance information. Even when you have an EOB from the last visit!
    Dallas, TX — Jun 23, 2017
    About Dr. Robert Haynsworth, MD

    Pain Medicine
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1528046414
    • 1528046414
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tex Sw Med School
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Tex Tech University Health Science Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Robert Haynsworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haynsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haynsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haynsworth works at Southwest Scoliosis Institute in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Haynsworth’s profile.

    Dr. Haynsworth has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haynsworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Haynsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haynsworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haynsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haynsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

