Dr. Healy Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Healy Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Healy Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Healy Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.
Dr. Healy Jr works at
Dr. Healy Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Robert Joseph Healy MD PA805 Pamplico Hwy Ste A130, Florence, SC 29505 Directions (843) 664-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Healy Jr?
Could not have been better! Dr Healy and his staff were exceptional! Saw him for a second opinion and I am so grateful I did! He listened to every word. He answered all my questions and asked me several questions. He and his staff performed several tests and confirmed as I suspected the first neurologist was wrong. I can't say enough great things about Dr Healy! Definitely recommend him!
About Dr. Robert Healy Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1164400123
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Healy Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Healy Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Healy Jr works at
Dr. Healy Jr has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Healy Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Healy Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Healy Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Healy Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Healy Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.