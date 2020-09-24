See All Neurologists in Florence, SC
Dr. Robert Healy Jr, MD

Neurology
2.3 (42)
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Healy Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Healy Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.

Dr. Healy Jr works at R JOSEPH HEALY MD in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Healy Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Joseph Healy MD PA
    805 Pamplico Hwy Ste A130, Florence, SC 29505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 664-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Musc Health Florence Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Sep 24, 2020
    Could not have been better! Dr Healy and his staff were exceptional! Saw him for a second opinion and I am so grateful I did! He listened to every word. He answered all my questions and asked me several questions. He and his staff performed several tests and confirmed as I suspected the first neurologist was wrong. I can't say enough great things about Dr Healy! Definitely recommend him!
    — Sep 24, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Healy Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164400123
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Healy Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Healy Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Healy Jr works at R JOSEPH HEALY MD in Florence, SC. View the full address on Dr. Healy Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Healy Jr has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Healy Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Healy Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Healy Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Healy Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Healy Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

