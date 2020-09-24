Overview of Dr. Robert Healy Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Healy Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.



Dr. Healy Jr works at R JOSEPH HEALY MD in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.