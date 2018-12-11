Dr. Heath has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Heath, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Heath, DPM
Dr. Robert Heath, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Heath's Office Locations
Foot Surgical Center PC3217 S Carolyn Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106 Directions (605) 362-7997
Hospital Affiliations
- Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Robert Heath if you are considering any type of foot surgery. He and his staff are kind, friendly, and thorough. Thanks for making my surgery and follow up appointments a breeze.
About Dr. Robert Heath, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1538133368
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
