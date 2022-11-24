Overview of Dr. Robert Heck, MD

Dr. Robert Heck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Regional One Health.



Dr. Heck works at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.