Overview of Dr. Robert Heck, MD

Dr. Robert Heck, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Heck works at Columbus Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.