Overview of Dr. Robert Heidepriem III, MD

Dr. Robert Heidepriem III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Heidepriem III works at Birmingham Vascular Assocs in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Vestavia Hills, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.