Dr. Robert Hein, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Hein, MD

Dr. Robert Hein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Hein works at Dr Robert Hein in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hein's Office Locations

    The Physicians Group LLC
    14024 Quail Pointe Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 286-4333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Breast Diseases
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 23, 2021
    He is the best in town! Very personable, experienced and a really nice guy. My wife had complications with her procedures and he worked right through them. Follows up for as long as necessary and all the staff are exceptional. So glad we found him.
    TerryB — Nov 23, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Hein, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023026697
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

