Dr. Robert Heinle, MD

Sleep Medicine
Overview of Dr. Robert Heinle, MD

Dr. Robert Heinle, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Heinle works at Nemours Physicians Associates in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heinle's Office Locations

    Nemours Physicians Associates
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 (800) 416-4441

Hospital Affiliations
  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Ultrasound, Endobronchial

Asthma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Aug 07, 2018
    It's rare to meet a doctor who is both incredibly knowledgeable and has a fantastic bedside manner. I believe Dr. Heinle truly cares about my child and my family. Has my recommendation, hands down.
    About Dr. Robert Heinle, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Dr. Robert Heinle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heinle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heinle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heinle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heinle works at Nemours Physicians Associates in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Heinle’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Heinle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heinle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heinle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

