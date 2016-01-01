Dr. Robert Heller, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Heller, DDS
Overview of Dr. Robert Heller, DDS
Dr. Robert Heller, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Kenosha, WI.
Dr. Heller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Heller's Office Locations
-
1
SE Wisconsin Endodontic Associates4707 Washington Rd, Kenosha, WI 53144 Directions (262) 358-4604
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heller?
About Dr. Robert Heller, DDS
- Periodontics
- English
- 1548390594
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heller works at
Dr. Heller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.