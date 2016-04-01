Overview

Dr. Robert Henihan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DUBLIN / TRINITY COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF PHYSIC and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Henihan works at Wilmington Gastroenterology in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.