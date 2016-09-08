Dr. Hensley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Hensley, DO
Overview of Dr. Robert Hensley, DO
Dr. Robert Hensley, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tahlequah, OK. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System.
Dr. Hensley works at
Dr. Hensley's Office Locations
Office Location: 314 E Downing St Unit C, Tahlequah, OK 74464
Phone: (918) 708-1535
Hours:
Monday 8:15am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:15am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:15am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:15am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:15am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Hensley for a couple of years now. He really takes the time to listen and ask questions so you feel as whatever treatment is discussed is truly a team decision. His office staff varies. Some are extremely rude and unprofessional while others are stellar and very professional. There isn't a middle ground when it comes to the office staff. Overall, I would recommend Dr. Hensley.
About Dr. Robert Hensley, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1831136407
Education & Certifications
- Griffin Mem Hosp|Griffin Mem Hospital
- Tulsa Reg Med Center|Tulsa Reg Med Ctr
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hensley accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hensley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hensley works at
Dr. Hensley has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hensley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hensley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hensley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hensley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hensley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.