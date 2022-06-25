Dr. Robert Herbold Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herbold Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Herbold Jr, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Herbold Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Accredited Podiatry4717 Swift Rd, Sarasota, FL 34231 Directions (941) 929-1234
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Rob is TOP notch. He is very thorough, knowledgeable and personable. I couldn't be happier. Answered any questions and made me feel confident in the therapeutic strategy.
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Herbold Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herbold Jr accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herbold Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herbold Jr has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herbold Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Herbold Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herbold Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herbold Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herbold Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.