See All Plastic Surgeons in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Robert Herbstman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Herbstman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Herbstman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Herbstman works at Contemporary Plastic Surgery in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Red Bank, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Contemporary Plastic Surgery
    579A Cranbury Rd Ste 202, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 254-1919
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Courts of Red Bank
    130 Maple Ave Ste 9B1, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 530-6450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverview Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Black Eye
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Black Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Herbstman?

    Feb 02, 2017
    Dr. Herbstman is great!! Answered all my questions and concerns, was extremely patient and professional. The office staff and nurses are very friendly and courteous. I am completely happy with my results.
    Jay in East Brunswick, NJ — Feb 02, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Herbstman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Herbstman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Herbstman to family and friends

    Dr. Herbstman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Herbstman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Herbstman, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Herbstman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972557627
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Rochester School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Herbstman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herbstman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herbstman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herbstman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Herbstman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herbstman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herbstman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herbstman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Herbstman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.