Dr. Robert Herman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Herman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Locations
Usf Specialty Care Center1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 810, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 674-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed with Dr. Herman. Courteous and professional, not rushed and engages in conversation. Explains your situation and tells you the best course of medical action to take and allows you to ask questions which he thoroughly answers. I have gone to him twice since moving here and would recommend Dr Herman to anyone who is looking to replace or see a cardiologist. Besides he loves photography, which I do as well.
About Dr. Robert Herman, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760493563
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- USAF Med Ctr
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herman works at
Dr. Herman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herman speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.