Dr. Robert Hernandez, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Hernandez, MD
Dr. Robert Hernandez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College/Thomas Jefferson and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Hernandez's Office Locations
Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Neuroscience and Spine Associates1671 Crooked Oak Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 569-5331
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Hernandez, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1043552409
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical College
- Rutgers University-New Jersey Medical School
- Jefferson Medical College/Thomas Jefferson
- Johns Hopkins University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods.