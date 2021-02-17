Dr. Robert Herring Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herring Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Herring Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Herring Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Locations
Nashville Gastroenterology and Hepatology PC330 Wallace Rd Ste 103, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 832-5530
- 2 429 Nissan Dr Ste 103, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 832-5530
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Herring is the kind of doctor every doctor should be. He was on time, courteous and friendly. He listened to what I could tell him even though he was well informed about me and had my X-rays up on the screen, and the history of my foot. He treated me like an adult who could understand what he had to say. That was important because after I turned 80, I’ve noticed with some doctors my quality time is shorter. He gave me as much time as I needed and clear instructions on what I could do and could not do if I decided not on surgery. If I decided on surgery he explained what he would do and what my recovery would look like. He also recommended a physical therapist that he would work with on my recovery. In my estimation you can’t get much better than that.
About Dr. Robert Herring Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herring Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herring Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herring Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herring Jr has seen patients for Liver Biopsy, Diarrhea and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herring Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Herring Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herring Jr.
