Overview

Dr. Robert Herring Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Herring Jr works at Nashville Gastrointestinal Specialists, Inc. in Nashville, TN with other offices in Smyrna, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Biopsy, Diarrhea and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.