Overview

Dr. Robert Herscowitz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Herscowitz works at Access Neurology in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchiectasis, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.