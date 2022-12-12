See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Robert Herscowitz, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Herscowitz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Herscowitz works at Access Neurology in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchiectasis, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    David W. Alway MD
    5216 Dawes Ave, Alexandria, VA 22311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchiectasis
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Cough
Bronchiectasis
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Cough

Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Simplifi
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Herscowitz, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801838776
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University
    • Jefferson Med College
    • Jefferson Med College|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Herscowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herscowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herscowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herscowitz works at Access Neurology in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Dr. Herscowitz’s profile.

    Dr. Herscowitz has seen patients for Bronchiectasis, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herscowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Herscowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herscowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herscowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herscowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

