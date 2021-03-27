See All Podiatrists in Buffalo, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Hewson, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Buffalo, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Hewson, DPM

Dr. Robert Hewson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.

Dr. Hewson works at Herd Foot and Ankle in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hewson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Herd Foot and Ankle
    344 Niagara Falls Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 833-8094
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 27, 2021
    He’s great. Helping me currently with terrible arthritis. Reasonably priced, good bedside manor. Appointments always available for more urgent/painful needs.
    Gino Pinzone — Mar 27, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Robert Hewson, DPM
    About Dr. Robert Hewson, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013986512
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hewson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hewson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hewson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hewson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hewson works at Herd Foot and Ankle in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hewson’s profile.

    Dr. Hewson has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hewson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hewson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hewson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hewson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hewson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

