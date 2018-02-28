Dr. Robert Higginbotham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higginbotham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Higginbotham, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine.
Pediatrics East - Charles Bagley RN8110 WALNUT RUN RD, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 522-5188
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
We love Dr Higgenbotham! I started my son with him at age 1 and he is now almost 15. Perfect bedside manner and he really knows his medicine. He predicted exactly how my sons recent nasty fever virus would progress and he was exactly right. I trust him implicently. Office staff is great too..always available to answer phones, which Indonf get wirh my primary care doc!
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1386652204
Education & Certifications
- Med U of SC|Med University Of Sc
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higginbotham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Higginbotham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higginbotham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Higginbotham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higginbotham.
