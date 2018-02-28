See All Pediatricians in Cordova, TN
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Higginbotham, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Higginbotham, MD

Dr. Robert Higginbotham, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine.

Dr. Higginbotham works at Pediatrics East - Charles Bagley RN in Cordova, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Higginbotham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics East - Charles Bagley RN
    8110 WALNUT RUN RD, Cordova, TN 38018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 522-5188

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 28, 2018
    We love Dr Higgenbotham! I started my son with him at age 1 and he is now almost 15. Perfect bedside manner and he really knows his medicine. He predicted exactly how my sons recent nasty fever virus would progress and he was exactly right. I trust him implicently. Office staff is great too..always available to answer phones, which Indonf get wirh my primary care doc!
    julie lewis in memphis tn — Feb 28, 2018
    About Dr. Robert Higginbotham, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1386652204
    • Med U of SC|Med University Of Sc
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Higginbotham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higginbotham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Higginbotham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Higginbotham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Higginbotham works at Pediatrics East - Charles Bagley RN in Cordova, TN. View the full address on Dr. Higginbotham’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Higginbotham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higginbotham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higginbotham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higginbotham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

