Overview of Dr. Robert Higgins, MD

Dr. Robert Higgins, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Carolinas Med Center



Dr. Higgins works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

