Dr. Robert Higgins, MD

Oncology
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Robert Higgins, MD

Dr. Robert Higgins, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Carolinas Med Center

Dr. Higgins works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Higgins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Oophorectomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Oophorectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Robert Higgins, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1063429322
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Carolinas Med Center
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Higgins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Higgins works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Higgins’s profile.

Dr. Higgins has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higgins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

