Dr. Robert Hill, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Hill, MD

Dr. Robert Hill, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.

Dr. Hill works at Michiana Anesthesiology Care in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michiana Anesthesiology Care
    416 E Monroe St, South Bend, IN 46601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 232-8119

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Goshen Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Procedure Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Insertion Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Transforaminal Injection Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Transforaminal Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Robert Hill, MD

    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hill works at Michiana Anesthesiology Care in South Bend, IN. View the full address on Dr. Hill’s profile.

    Dr. Hill has seen patients for Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

