Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Hill, MD
Dr. Robert Hill, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.
Dr. Hill works at
Dr. Hill's Office Locations
Michiana Anesthesiology Care416 E Monroe St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 232-8119
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very, very happy with results.
About Dr. Robert Hill, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1235267675
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine
