Dr. Robert Hillstrom, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Hillstrom, MD

Dr. Robert Hillstrom, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Hillstrom works at Hillstrom Wright Plastic Surgery in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hillstrom's Office Locations

    Hillstrom Wright Plastic Surgery
    5911 N Honore Ave Ste 120, Sarasota, FL 34243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 355-3223
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Thyroid
Hearing Screening
Carotid Ultrasound
Treatment frequency



Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Jan 25, 2021
    Dr. Hillstrom is the most kind, patient, wonderful doctor and spent hours with me explaining everything. I had a rhinoplasty to fix my septum 12 years ago, and have had nothing but problems since. I had a horrible experience, and was very scared to do a revision, but I really was having trouble breathing (and hated my nose) so I went to see Dr. H. THANK GOD I DID! He fixed my septum (which was sideways), allowing me to actually breathe again, fixed the cartilage that was cut unnecessarily and grew over itself, and made my nose even, and my nostrils look perfect again! I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. H! This is the first time in my life I actually LOVE my nose when I look in the mirror and in pictures. I am so thankful for Dr. H and his kindness and perfection in his work. He spent almost 7 hours with me in surgery, and promised he wouldn't stop til it was perfect and it is! His team is great too! He is the best doctor, I can breathe and love my nose! A++++!!!!
    Betsy — Jan 25, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Hillstrom, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225063548
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hillstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hillstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hillstrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hillstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hillstrom works at Hillstrom Wright Plastic Surgery in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hillstrom’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hillstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hillstrom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hillstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hillstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

