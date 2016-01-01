Dr. Robert Hilvers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilvers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hilvers, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hilvers, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Hilvers works at
Locations
-
1
Emergency Medicine Of Idaho190 E Bannock St, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 384-9022MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Emergency Medicine Of Idaho9976 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 229-3742
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PacificSource
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hilvers?
About Dr. Robert Hilvers, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1770538514
Education & Certifications
- Primary Care Sports Med Fell of Idaho
- Family Medicine Residency Of Idaho
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- University of Rochester
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hilvers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hilvers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hilvers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hilvers works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilvers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilvers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilvers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilvers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.