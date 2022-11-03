Dr. Robert Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hirsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Hirsch, MD
Dr. Robert Hirsch, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Dr. Hirsch's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Hematology & Oncology1750 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste B, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 601-5322
-
2
Memorial Cancer Institute20801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 203, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (954) 691-3378
-
3
Breast Medical Oncology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 330S, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 691-3381
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Robert Hirsch and APRN Robyn Hill are top medical professionals in both their technical knowledge and compassion for patients. Dr Hirsch takes great time to explain his findings and leaves detailed notes for medical records and follow up. Robyn is quite communicative with patients - leaving no questions unanswered. It is rare to find such a high level of care in the medical industry today
About Dr. Robert Hirsch, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093709669
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami Affiliate Hospitals
- University of Miami Hospital
- University Miami|University of Miami Hospital
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Dr. Hirsch has seen patients for Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.