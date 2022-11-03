Overview of Dr. Robert Hirsch, MD

Dr. Robert Hirsch, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Hirsch works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Hallandale Beach, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL and Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.