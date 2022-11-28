Dr. Robert Hirschl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirschl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hirschl, MD
Dr. Robert Hirschl, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Oh General Pediatrics & Adolescent Med.89 W Copeland Dr Fl 2, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-7550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Mercy Neurosurgery1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 358-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Dr. Hirschl and entire staff are excellent, knowledgeable explaining all regarding my surgery! Thank you so much for the wonderful care I received! You are the Best!!! May God Bless you Always!!!
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1902019771
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Hirschl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirschl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirschl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirschl has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirschl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirschl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirschl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirschl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirschl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.