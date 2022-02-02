Overview

Dr. Robert Hitscherich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Hitscherich works at Island Medical Group in Plainview, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.