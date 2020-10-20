Dr. Robert Hodge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hodge, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Hodge, MD
Dr. Robert Hodge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lockport, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.
Dr. Hodge's Office Locations
Great Lakes Surgical Association160 East Ave, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 434-6141
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I lived with a severe gastrointestinal problem until it became unbearable and dangerous. I could not be more grateful for the phenomenal level of expertise and concern exhibited by Dr. Hodge. Couldn't get any better. Many thanks.
About Dr. Robert Hodge, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University At Buffalo-State University Of New York
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
