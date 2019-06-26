Overview of Dr. Robert Hoff, MD

Dr. Robert Hoff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Hoff works at Piedmont Hospital in Sandy Springs, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.