Dr. Robert Hoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Hoff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
PHI of Perimeter6115 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 300, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Directions (404) 614-1174
Piedmont Heart at Perimeter1140 Hammon Dr # K, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 851-5400
Piedmont Physicians1140 Hammond Dr Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 851-5400
- Piedmont Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
He saved the lives of my grandmother and grandfather. I am forever in his debt.
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory-Grady Memorial Hospital|Grady Memorial Hospital
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
