Dr. Robert Hoffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Hoffman, MD
Dr. Robert Hoffman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Humble, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Dr. Hoffman's Office Locations
Texas Ear Nose & Throat Specialists18980 W Memorial Dr Ste 300, Humble, TX 77338 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From the time That I walked in the office I felt welcomed, The people at the front desk, the nurses, everyone wad very friendly. Dr. Hoffman explained everything to me about my sinuses, He told me everything before he did it, I had a cat scan he explained that to me, in my language, he talked to me about surgery and I was ready to get well, the surgery went well and I am getting better Thanks Dr, Hoffman
About Dr. Robert Hoffman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1679561021
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Baylor University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
