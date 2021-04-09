See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Metairie, LA
Dr. Robert Hogan III, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (24)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Hogan III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Tulane Lakeside Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Hogan III works at Robert Hogan, MD in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Hogan, MD
    4315 Houma Blvd Ste 302, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 454-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center
  • Tulane Lakeside Hospital
  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chlamydia Infection Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Fetal Ultrasound
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Fetal Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cesarean Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Myomectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Obstetric Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Supracervical Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Robert Hogan III, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609964055
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LSUHSC
    Internship
    • Charity Hospital
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • University of New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hogan III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hogan III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hogan III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hogan III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hogan III works at Robert Hogan, MD in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Hogan III’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogan III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogan III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hogan III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hogan III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

