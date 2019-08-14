Dr. Robert Hoit Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoit Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hoit Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Hoit Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Hoit Jr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Dr. Hoit Jr works at
Dr. Hoit Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Renal Associates of Montgomery PC4760 WOODMERE BLVD, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 288-0814
-
2
Bma Capitol City255 S Jackson St, Montgomery, AL 36104 Directions (334) 288-0814
-
3
Fresenius Medical Care Prattville692 Covered Bridge Pkwy, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 288-0814
-
4
Fresenius Kidney Care Troy606 Botts Ave, Troy, AL 36081 Directions (334) 566-7266
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoit Jr?
Dr. Hoit always takes the time to explain what is going on with my kidneys. He's very knowledgeable and always answers requests in a very timely manner.
About Dr. Robert Hoit Jr, MD
- Nephrology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1285638247
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Med Ctr
- Usaf Hosp Keesler
- Usaf Hosp Keesler
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoit Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoit Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoit Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoit Jr works at
Dr. Hoit Jr has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoit Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoit Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoit Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoit Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoit Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.