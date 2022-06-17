Overview of Dr. Robert Hole III, MD

Dr. Robert Hole III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Hole III works at Passaic County Orthopaedic Associates in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.