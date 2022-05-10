Overview of Dr. Robert Hollabaugh, MD

Dr. Robert Hollabaugh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They completed their residency with University Tenn



Dr. Hollabaugh works at The Conrad Pearson Clinic, Germantown, TN in Germantown, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.