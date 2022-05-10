See All Urologists in Germantown, TN
Dr. Robert Hollabaugh, MD

Urology
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Germantown, TN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Hollabaugh, MD

Dr. Robert Hollabaugh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They completed their residency with University Tenn

Dr. Hollabaugh works at The Conrad Pearson Clinic, Germantown, TN in Germantown, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hollabaugh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wolf River Office
    1325 Wolf Park Dr Ste 102, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 252-3400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Conradpearson Clinic PC
    125 Guthrie Dr, Southaven, MS 38671 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 349-1964

  • Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Incontinence

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 10, 2022
    Dr. Hollabaugh is professional, down to earth, straight to the point and gives very clear explanations.
    — May 10, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Hollabaugh, MD

    • Urology
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tenn
    Residency

