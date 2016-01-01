See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Robert Holladay IV, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
1.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Holladay IV, MD

Dr. Robert Holladay IV, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holladay IV's Office Locations

  1. 1
    820 Jordan St Ste 500, Shreveport, LA 71101 (318) 222-6098
  2. 2
    5925 Line Ave Ste 10, Shreveport, LA 71106 (318) 221-2112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Christus Highland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Robert Holladay IV, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689660615
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Holladay IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holladay IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holladay IV has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holladay IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Holladay IV. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holladay IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holladay IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holladay IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

