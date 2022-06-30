Overview of Dr. Robert Hollis, MD

Dr. Robert Hollis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They completed their residency with Loyola University Med Center



Dr. Hollis works at NEUROSURGICAL ASSOCIATES OF NORTHWEST OHIO in Findlay, OH with other offices in Kalispell, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.