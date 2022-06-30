See All Neurosurgeons in Findlay, OH
Dr. Robert Hollis, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Hollis, MD

Dr. Robert Hollis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They completed their residency with Loyola University Med Center

Dr. Hollis works at NEUROSURGICAL ASSOCIATES OF NORTHWEST OHIO in Findlay, OH with other offices in Kalispell, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Hollis' Office Locations

  1
    Neurosurgical Associates of Northwest Ohio, LLC
    1641 N Lake Ct, Findlay, OH 45840 (419) 420-7304
  2
    Neurosurgery Clinic
    1297 Burns Way Ste 4, Kalispell, MT 59901 (406) 752-5170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blanchard Valley Hospital
  • Bluffton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 30, 2022
    Went in for herniated disc and dislocated nerve. His team did all the necessary steps and tests and after a short period decided surgery was best option. Let me tell you, best surgeon around. Instant relief after surgery, recovery was nothing. He knows what he is doing and does it better than i ever imagined. I highly recommend him!
    Bekki — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Hollis, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477506111
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola University Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hollis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hollis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hollis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hollis has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

