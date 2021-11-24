Dr. Robert Holmes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Holmes, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Holmes, DO
Dr. Robert Holmes, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pollocksville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Dr. Holmes works at
Dr. Holmes' Office Locations
-
1
Carolinaeast Internal Medicine137 Medical Ln, Pollocksville, NC 28573 Directions (252) 633-2712
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holmes?
I enjoyed talking with this Doctor so much. he listened to me and didn't mind answering all of my questions. A breath of fresh air in this time of hurry up and see the next patient.i felt valued and cared for. thank you so much for th compassionate concern
About Dr. Robert Holmes, DO
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1053496349
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed AMC/Natl Capitol Consortium
- Portsmouth Naval Hospital
- Portsmouth Naval Hosp
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holmes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holmes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holmes works at
Dr. Holmes has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holmes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.