Overview of Dr. Robert Holmes, DO

Dr. Robert Holmes, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pollocksville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Holmes works at Carolinaeast Internal Medicine in Pollocksville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.