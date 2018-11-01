Dr. Robert Homm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Homm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Homm, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Homm, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.
Locations
Louisville Reproductive Center4123 Dutchmans Ln Ste 414, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 996-4480
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Coventry Health Care
First Health
Humana
MultiPlan
Sagamore Health Network
UnitedHealthCare
WellPoint
I am so pleased with my care from Dr. Homm. After years of failed treatment with another practice, I reached out to Dr. Homm to explore other options. He was refreshingly straightforward, gave me more information, and then worked with me to develop a care plan I was comfortable with. He was the first to believe there was something wrong, and helped me find the answers I sought! I feel very well cared for by Dr. Homm. His office staff is top-notch as well, moving mountains to meet my needs.
About Dr. Robert Homm, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med University SC
- University Louisville Hospital
- Louisville Genl Hosp
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt U
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
