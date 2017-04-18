Overview of Dr. Robert Hong, MD

Dr. Robert Hong, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurotology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Lancaster General Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Hong works at Michigan Ear Institute, PLLC in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Ypsilanti, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, EMG (Electromyography) and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.