See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Robert Hong, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Robert Hong, MD

Neurotology
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Hong, MD

Dr. Robert Hong, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurotology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Lancaster General Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Hong works at Michigan Ear Institute, PLLC in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Ypsilanti, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, EMG (Electromyography) and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Neurotology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
3.7 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Hong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Ear Institute, PLLC
    30055 Northwestern Hwy Ste 101, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 865-4444
  2. 2
    Mosa Audiology
    5333 McAuley Dr Rm 2017, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 865-4444
  3. 3
    Michigan Ear Institute
    46325 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 125, Novi, MI 48377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 865-4444
  4. 4
    Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus
    47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 865-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Lancaster General Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
EMG (Electromyography)
Acoustic Neuroma
Vertigo
EMG (Electromyography)
Acoustic Neuroma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hong?

    Apr 18, 2017
    Dr Hong is the most caring and understanding doctor I have ever met. Now add the fact that is also very knowledgeable, an excellent doctor with a great personality you have a home run in my opinion. I would recommend him to anyone, in fact I took my own mother to see him recently.
    Mark in Rochester, MI — Apr 18, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Hong, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Hong, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hong to family and friends

    Dr. Hong's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hong

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Hong, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Hong, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447469820
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hong has seen patients for Vertigo, EMG (Electromyography) and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Hong, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.