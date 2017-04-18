Dr. Hong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Hong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Hong, MD
Dr. Robert Hong, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurotology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Lancaster General Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Hong works at
Dr. Hong's Office Locations
-
1
Michigan Ear Institute, PLLC30055 Northwestern Hwy Ste 101, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 865-4444
-
2
Mosa Audiology5333 McAuley Dr Rm 2017, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (248) 865-4444
-
3
Michigan Ear Institute46325 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 125, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 865-4444
-
4
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 865-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Lancaster General Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hong?
Dr Hong is the most caring and understanding doctor I have ever met. Now add the fact that is also very knowledgeable, an excellent doctor with a great personality you have a home run in my opinion. I would recommend him to anyone, in fact I took my own mother to see him recently.
About Dr. Robert Hong, MD
- Neurotology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1447469820
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong works at
Dr. Hong has seen patients for Vertigo, EMG (Electromyography) and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hong speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.