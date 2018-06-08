Dr. Robert Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hong, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Queens Heart Physicians Practice550 S Beretania St Ste 300, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hong is a very experienced cardiologist. He takes only patients who need electrical devices such as pacemakers and defibrillators. Dr. Hong and his nurse Amy make a great team. Dr. Hong is highly regarded by his colleagues. Currently he is Chief in the Heart Center.
About Dr. Robert Hong, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
