Overview

Dr. Robert Hong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Hong works at Queens Heart Physicians Practice in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.