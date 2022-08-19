See All Urologists in Bel Air, MD
Dr. Robert Hoofnagle, MD

Urology
3.9 (35)
Map Pin Small Bel Air, MD
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Hoofnagle, MD

Dr. Robert Hoofnagle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.

Dr. Hoofnagle works at Robert F Hoofnagle Jr, MD, PA in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Havre de Grace, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoofnagle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert F Hoofnagle Jr, MD, PA
    2 North Ave Ste 102, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 838-6345
  2. 2
    421 S Union Ave Ste 202, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 515-0044
  3. 3
    Bel Air Office
    520 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 208, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 515-0044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Harford Memorial Hospital
  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Prostate Cancer
Hypogonadism
Hydrocele
Prostate Cancer
Hypogonadism
Hydrocele

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Dr hoofnagle is awesome kind and knowledgeable
    Richard Pollard/Karen Kellam Sister — Aug 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Robert Hoofnagle, MD
    About Dr. Robert Hoofnagle, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861404022
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Virginia University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • W Va U Sch Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Maryland School Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hoofnagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoofnagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoofnagle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoofnagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoofnagle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoofnagle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoofnagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoofnagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

