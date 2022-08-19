Dr. Robert Hoofnagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoofnagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hoofnagle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Hoofnagle, MD
Dr. Robert Hoofnagle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Hoofnagle works at
Dr. Hoofnagle's Office Locations
Robert F Hoofnagle Jr, MD, PA2 North Ave Ste 102, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 838-6345
- 2 421 S Union Ave Ste 202, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Directions (800) 515-0044
Bel Air Office520 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 208, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (800) 515-0044
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr hoofnagle is awesome kind and knowledgeable
About Dr. Robert Hoofnagle, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861404022
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospital
- W Va U Sch Med Ctr
- University of Maryland School Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoofnagle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoofnagle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoofnagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hoofnagle speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoofnagle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoofnagle.
