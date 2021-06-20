Dr. Robert Hopp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hopp, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hopp, MD is a Dermatologist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Locations
Center for Excellence in Dermatology8901 W Gage Blvd, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 735-1100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pm
Center for Excellence in Dermatology1050 W Elm Ave Ste 220, Hermiston, OR 97838 Directions (509) 735-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I am so pleased with what Dr. Hopp did for me! I had some basal cell skin cancer removed from my scalp that was really deep (I waited a long time to deal with it - my fault) so it required removing enough tissue that the hair follicles were gone too. He figured out a way to do a graft so I wouldn’t have a bald spot that required minimal resectioning on my scalp and as small piece that had to be grafted as possible. He was so gentle and so good about numbing the area so I wouldn’t be in pain while he was working on me. It’s healing well with very little pain or discomfort. So pleased!
About Dr. Robert Hopp, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801835509
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- Emmanuel Hosp
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hopp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hopp works at
Dr. Hopp has seen patients for Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hopp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hopp speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.