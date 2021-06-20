Overview

Dr. Robert Hopp, MD is a Dermatologist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.



Dr. Hopp works at Center For Excellence in Dermatology in Kennewick, WA with other offices in Hermiston, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.