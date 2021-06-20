See All Dermatologists in Kennewick, WA
Dr. Robert Hopp, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Hopp, MD is a Dermatologist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.

Dr. Hopp works at Center For Excellence in Dermatology in Kennewick, WA with other offices in Hermiston, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Excellence in Dermatology
    8901 W Gage Blvd, Kennewick, WA 99336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 735-1100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Center for Excellence in Dermatology
    1050 W Elm Ave Ste 220, Hermiston, OR 97838 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 735-1100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Robert Hopp, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801835509
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Colorado
    Residency
    Internship
    • Emmanuel Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hopp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hopp has seen patients for Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hopp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

