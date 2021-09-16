See All Psychiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Robert Horne, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (31)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Horne, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Horne works at Robert Lynn Horne, MD in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Lynn Horne, MD
    3025 W Sahara Ave Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 822-1188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Horne?

    Sep 16, 2021
    Dr. Robert Lynne Horne saved my life.....he is an amazing Dr. and listened carefully to all I had to say...It was trial and error in finding the right meds for me, but now I feel I am a new person....I have been seeing him for years for my refills...He is wonderful. I feel so lucky to have found him!
    Patricia Mckinney — Sep 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Horne, MD
    About Dr. Robert Horne, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104994045
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Washington University St Louis
    Undergraduate School
    • Centenary College Of Louisiana
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Horne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horne works at Robert Lynn Horne, MD in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Horne’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Horne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

