Dr. Robert Hostoffer Jr, DO

Allergy & Immunology
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Hostoffer Jr, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital, UH Geauga Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.

Dr. Hostoffer Jr works at Allergy Immunology Associates in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Immunodeficiency Syndromes and Hypogammaglobulinemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy Immunology Associates
    5915 Landerbrook Dr Ste 110, Cleveland, OH 44124 (216) 381-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Hillcrest Hospital
  • UH Geauga Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Allergic Rhinitis
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Hypogammaglobulinemia

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Jun 15, 2022
    Dr. Hostoffer is great. He is the only doctor I have that is thinking outside the box to help me figure out a diagnosis. He is patient, professional, a good listener and is trying really hard to help me. My other doctors have since given up. There are few doctors out there like him. I highly recommend him. His staff were really helpful too. When I called for an appointment they got me in on the same day.
    Roisin Monroe — Jun 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Robert Hostoffer Jr, DO
    About Dr. Robert Hostoffer Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730159674
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hostoffer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hostoffer Jr works at Allergy Immunology Associates in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Hostoffer Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Hostoffer Jr has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Immunodeficiency Syndromes and Hypogammaglobulinemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hostoffer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hostoffer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hostoffer Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hostoffer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hostoffer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

