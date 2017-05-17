Dr. Robert Hough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Hough, MD
Dr. Robert Hough, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview.
Dr. Hough works at
Dr. Hough's Office Locations
-
1
Special Health Resources for Texas402 N 7th St, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 212-7110
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hough?
Excellent with all 3 of my kids couldn't ask for a better doctor and nurses he needs more than just 5 stars!!
About Dr. Robert Hough, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457494296
Education & Certifications
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hough accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hough works at
Dr. Hough speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hough. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.