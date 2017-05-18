See All Plastic Surgeons in Westerville, OH
Dr. Robert Houser, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (26)
Map Pin Small Westerville, OH
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Houser, DO

Dr. Robert Houser, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.

Dr. Houser works at Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery of Columbus Inc. in Westerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Houser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery of Columbus Inc.
    41 Commerce Park Dr, Westerville, OH 43082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 890-5565
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 18, 2017
    Excellent and honest expectations given and appreciated. East you talk to and great surgeon.
    — May 18, 2017
    About Dr. Robert Houser, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659343994
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ohio State University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Doctor's Hosp Columbus
    Medical Education
    • Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • The Ohio State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Houser, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Houser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Houser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Houser works at Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery of Columbus Inc. in Westerville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Houser’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Houser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

