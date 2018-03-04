Dr. Robert Houston Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houston Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Houston Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Houston Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Dr. Houston Jr works at
Locations
Diagnostic Cardiology Associates715 E Western Reserve Rd, Youngstown, OH 44514 Directions (330) 726-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Houston has taken excellent care of my heart since 1981.-He has guided me through open heart bypass and valve replacement surgeries.He is to this day a student of cardiology and is the best in his field.Always explains decisions in laymen’s language.Kind,compassionate personality.Simply the best
About Dr. Robert Houston Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1932105210
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
