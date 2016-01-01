Overview

Dr. Robert Howard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Dr. Howard works at CHI St. Joseph Health Orthopaedic Fracture Clinic, Bryan, TX in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.