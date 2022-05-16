See All General Surgeons in Wyomissing, PA
Dr. Robert Howard, DO

General Surgery
4.0 (20)
Map Pin Small Wyomissing, PA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Howard, DO

Dr. Robert Howard, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.

Dr. Howard works at Springridge Surgical Specs in Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Howard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Springridge Surgical Specs
    2758 Century Blvd Ste 1, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 816-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia
Appendicitis
Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia
Appendicitis

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Hernia
  View other providers who treat Ileus
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • PA Insurance Services
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 16, 2022
    Dr. Howard performed a robot hernia repair on me and did a fantastic job. I was back to normal in 2 weeks. Great doctor.
    — May 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Robert Howard, DO
    About Dr. Robert Howard, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609895010
    Education & Certifications

    • Lehigh Valley Hospital
    Internship
    • Philadelphia Coll Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Howard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Howard works at Springridge Surgical Specs in Wyomissing, PA. View the full address on Dr. Howard’s profile.

    Dr. Howard has seen patients for Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

