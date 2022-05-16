Dr. Robert Howard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Howard, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Howard, DO
Dr. Robert Howard, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard's Office Locations
-
1
Springridge Surgical Specs2758 Century Blvd Ste 1, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (610) 816-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howard?
Dr. Howard performed a robot hernia repair on me and did a fantastic job. I was back to normal in 2 weeks. Great doctor.
About Dr. Robert Howard, DO
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1609895010
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Philadelphia Coll Osteopathic Medicine
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pennsylvania State
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.