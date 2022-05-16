Overview of Dr. Robert Howard, DO

Dr. Robert Howard, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Howard works at Springridge Surgical Specs in Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.