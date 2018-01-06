Dr. Robert Hower, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hower, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Hower, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Erie, PA.
Dr. Hower works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bayfront Digestive Diseases100 Peach St Ste 200, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 456-7733
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hamot
- Upmc Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hower?
I take both of my teenagers to see Dr. Hower and they love his personality, and they like that the Dr talks to them and explains what he needs to do
About Dr. Robert Hower, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1053407155
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hower has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hower accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hower works at
Dr. Hower has seen patients for Nausea, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hower on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hower. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hower.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.