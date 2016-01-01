Dr. Hoyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Hoyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Hoyer, MD
Dr. Robert Hoyer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lamar, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Keefe Memorial Hospital, Kit Carson County Memorial Hospital, Mount San Rafael Hospital, Prowers Medical Center, Southeast Colorado Hospital, St. Mary-Corwin Hospital, Uchealth Grandview Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and Weisbrod Memorial County Hospital.
Dr. Hoyer's Office Locations
High Plains Community Health Center403 Kendall Dr, Lamar, CO 81052 Directions (719) 365-6568
University of Colorado Health -Primary Care at Printers Park Medical Campus525 Bob Peters Grv Ste 202, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 365-6568
Hospital Affiliations
- Keefe Memorial Hospital
- Kit Carson County Memorial Hospital
- Mount San Rafael Hospital
- Prowers Medical Center
- Southeast Colorado Hospital
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
- Uchealth Grandview Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital
- Weisbrod Memorial County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
About Dr. Robert Hoyer, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1245219435
Education & Certifications
- Mayo School Of Med
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
